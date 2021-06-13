Special investigation: how the government missed the chance to prevent the cladding crisis in the 1990s

As Inside Housing has previously revealed, the testing standard was originally introduced to only cover cladding panels. But this was quietly altered in 2005 to extend it to combustible insulation as well.

That same year, the insulation manufacturer Kingspan paid the BRE to run its first test on a system including Kingspan insulation and cement particle board cladding. The heavy, non-combustible cement protected the insulation sufficiently to allow it to pass.

Kingspan would then go on to market its insulation as suitable in a huge range of cladding systems. Its competitors, including a firm called Celotex would follow suit – with the BRE paid to run tests and then produce ‘desktop studies’ confirming compliance for other buildings with different cladding systems.

Combustible insulation would steadily become commonplace in high-rise cladding systems.

After the select committee report in 1999, efforts had continued to achieve tighter fire safety regulations. The government was advised on this issue by the Building Regulations Advisory Committee (BRAC).

In the early 2000s, the FBU assisted in putting forward the idea of a Fire Safety Advisory Board (FSAB) to advise BRAC, amid concern that fire safety was not being given enough of a priority.

They pushed for things like higher smoke toxicity standards for building materials and regulations covering flaming droplets which materials created in a fire. But they were consistently knocked back. There appeared to be simply no interest in tightening standards. After a couple of years, the FSAB was simply abolished.

“After a couple of years, the members received a message saying thank you very much for your endeavours but the board has been closed – no reason given, it was a case of thank you very much, goodbye,” a source who advised on it recalls.

The same source had been involved in advising the select committee investigating Garnock Court and by 2007 he retired, frustrated and burned out that his efforts had gone nowhere.

“I felt I had completely wasted my time,” he said. “I sent all my files and papers to an industrial shredder and lived in relative peace and tranquility until Grenfell brought it all back to me. It was all so, so pathetic. There was no need for those people to die.”

It is now well known that after this point further warnings would be missed: the Lakanal House fire in 2009 and the subsequent inquest in 2013 presented a crucial opportunity to mitigate the risks in high rises before Grenfell.

But on this evidence, the current crisis has a much deeper route. And the lines from these failures to what happened at Grenfell Tower are not hard to draw.

Grenfell was fitted with two forms of insulation: Celotex RS5000 and Kingspan K15. Both had been part of systems which had passed large-scale tests and were subsequently marketed as suitable for use on high rises.

It was then fronted with a cladding panel containing pure, unmodified polyethylene, a plastic which burns like solid petrol in a fire. This cladding material had a certificate claiming it was Class 0.

And just like at Knowsley Heights, its windows had been stripped out and replaced with smaller uPVC versions, the gaps filled with combustible foam insulation. Just like at Knowsley, flames had no trouble breaking back into the building.

All of this was done a full 25 years after a government pilot had demonstrated the risks present if cladding fires go wrong. Those warnings had been missed and 72 people paid for this long-term failure of state and industry with their lives.

We now face the task of unpicking the horrendous crisis the fire has finally made impossible to ignore. If we are to get that right, we must understand its roots.