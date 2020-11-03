Specification of combustible insulation was ‘major failure’ by Grenfell architect, says expert

The specification of combustible insulation for the walls of Grenfell Tower was an “ongoing and major failure” by the project’s architects, which a reasonably competent professional should not have made, an expert witness to the inquiry said today.
Paul Hyett, a former president of the Royal Institute of British Architects engaged to provide an expert assessment of Studio E’s work on the tower, told the inquiry today that the architects were wrong to assume that the insulation used on the tower was acceptable.
Celotex FR5000 (later switched for an equivalent product with the different branding RS5000) was specified by Studio E in 2013, after being suggested by engineering consultantcy Max Fordham.
In his evidence, lead architect Bruce Sounes explained that he had “made an assumption” that the products complied with rules because Max Fordham had “used this before in similar circumstances”.
But Mr Hyett said this was not a good enough reason to assume that the product was acceptable. “They should have already known [that it was not acceptable] or they should have investigated,” he said. “I think it’s reasonable to be pretty disappointed that a recommendation has been made, but they had a responsibility to check it… I’m clear that the final responsibility for this lies with the architect.”
The Celotex insulation was made of polyisocyanurate, a plastic that burns in a fire and releases large quantities of toxic smoke, including cyanide. It was banned under guidance unless justified by a large-scale test of the entire system in which it was used.
In a section of his report, shown to the inquiry, Mr Hyett wrote: “Studio E’s continued confidence in the Celotex RS5000 product… represents an ongoing and major failure on their part to understand both the requirements of the building regulations and the guidance.”
Mr Hyett earlier said that it was Studio E’s responsibility to check the compliance of products before including them in specification for the work, before it was tendered to a contractor.
He said that while the contractor – appointed on a design-and-build basis – also should have carried out its own checks, this did not “absolve” Studio E of responsibility.
Mr Hyett was also asked extensively about a certificate for the aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding panels produced by the British Board of Agrement (BBA) – a respected certifying body – which said that they “may be regarded” as having a Class 0 surface.
He said that he believed it was reasonable for the architects to have taken this as evidence that the panels met the requirement in Approved Document B that the external surfaces of walls are required to be Class 0.
“What I’m absolutely clear about is that the architect needs to establish in context of this product [ACM] that it carries the correct certificate,” he said. “That needs to be established somewhere reliable and the fallback is the BBA certificate and that’s where I would go.”
However, pressed on his claim that it was reasonable for the architects to read no further than the first page of this certificate, he accepted under questioning that this argument “does not stand”.
The rest of the document contained a number of disclaimers – including the fact that the panel was available in a fire-resistant version, that colour changes could affect its fire performance, and limits to the testing that supported its Class 0 rating.
Earlier Mr Hyett also said he was not persuaded by Studio E’s argument that all they were required to check design drawings for was “architectural intent” – by which they meant the correct aesthetic.
He said they should have been ensuring that sub-contractor Harley Facades had “properly understood and applied” the designs from Studio E, including the fact that they were compliant.
The inquiry continues with further evidence from Mr Hyett tomorrow.
