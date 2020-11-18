‘Sprinklers and good communication can reassure high-rise tenants’

What plans did ForHousing have at the beginning of this year for continuing this campaign?

We’ve reviewed our structures when it comes to tenant engagement. One of our big initiatives this year was completely changing our process for complaints. It’s now a redress policy that aims to change the culture. Instead of dealing with it as a complaint, now when someone raises dissatisfaction we talk to them one-to-one to see how we can resolve it, we discuss a schedule for actions and commit to it. The resident will only have to deal with a single person until we’ve resolved the problem. We’ll agree how we’ll put things right within two days of knowing the tenant has a problem.

We’ll do things quicker and keep individuals up to date, leading to a new and improved experience.

We want to listen to ForHousing residents and understand their individual needs. This is how we want to shape our services going forward. In order to be the best landlord we can be, we need to involve, and work with, communities to create services that are person-centred and inclusive. This is one great example of that. Listening and acting on what residents say will help us to continually improve and get better together.

How did the first COVID-19 lockdown impact this?

It’s been challenging. Much of what we were doing changed overnight, but it galvanised our relationship with residents. We embarked on contacting all residents – we did around 40,000 calls. As the months have gone on, we’ve opened up our digital approach. We’ve utilised Zoom for residents – it’s more convenient than a face-to-face meeting and less intimidating. ForHousing has a tenant app that we’ve adapted because people can’t just drop into reception any more, including developing and expanding our self-serve options with a new tenant portal on our website. Now we have an appointment-based system with the frontline teams, and have launched a chatbot, Zippy, who has helped more than 500 people out of office hours.

We’re working with Amazon to create an automated repairs service so residents can track where their repairs are up to, and we’ve introduced new data-handling solutions so we are better prepared to help people.

Feedback has been great. Many residents have said they weren’t expecting us to contact them, which just shows how we are beginning to change the culture. It shows we are an organisation that residents can engage with – not just on a transactional basis to talk about repairs or rent – and we can work together and help in a range of ways. We are seeing tenants talking to us about different things now. We’ve had recent discussions about their work situations, being furloughed, etc.

How do you feel about continuing safety projects and looking after residents during this second lockdown?

We’ve been well prepared. We had a bit of an ‘advantage’ because we had Tier 3 restrictions already in place in Liverpool and Salford, so lockdown doesn’t feel hugely different. Our services have improved, and we know what we need to do and since the summer we have adapted our approach and become more agile and flexible in terms of resourcing where demand is. This is something we’ll continue into 2021 as it’s provided a much better service to residents and we want to use the feedback we receive in a constructive, positive way.

