Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Steve Douglas appointed as new CEO of St Mungo's
News
02/06/20
by Lucie Heath
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
Optivo’s surplus falls by a third while voids increase
Related Stories
Homeless charities warn of upcoming ‘humanitarian disaster’ if replacements for shelters are not found
World-leading energy standards are vital in meeting our net zero ambitions
GMCA relaunches rough sleeper scheme with commitment to deliver more than 400 ‘COVID-safe’ beds
South East social landlord appoints new chair with finance background
A week in the life of... a community partner
‘Sometimes I cry. It’s very difficult for me, all of this’: lockdown and temporary housing
29 May digital edition of Inside Housing out now
Large housing association appoints new director of growth and development
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved