Sub-contractor did not check compliance of Grenfell smoke control system, saying it was merely ‘middleman’

Alan Whyte, senior contracts engineer at sub-contractor JS Wright, this morning gave evidence to the inquiry about his involvement in the fatal refurbishment of the tower.

JS Wright was appointed a sub-contractor by primary contractor Rydon in July 2014 to take over the mechanical and electrical elements of the refurbishment.

This included an upgrade to the tower’s defunct smoke control system – the feature designed to limit the spread of smoke through the block in the event of a fire.

However, JS Wright contracted this work out to another sub-contractor, PSB, which produced the designs and purchased the components of the new system.

The inquiry has previously heard that this system was a bespoke design, which did not comply with guidance and utilised the “lowest possible standard” of dampers – the devices that close vents to the shafts in the event of a fire.

PSB witnesses have told the inquiry this week that these shortcomings were an inevitable consequence of the way the building was designed and that it simply sought to deliver the best system it could under the circumstances.

Today, Mr Whyte said that his firm had little involvement in the work beyond passing on the designs to building control.

This echoes the evidence of others in the long chain of contractors and consultants on the project, when asked about similar defects.