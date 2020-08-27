Supported housing providers hit with escalating costs and spike in voids during pandemic
News27/08/20by Dominic Brady
Providers of supported housing in England are beginning to feel the financial strain of coronavirus with many reporting rising staffing costs and lost income from vacant property during the pandemic.
