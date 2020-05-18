Supporting people into work during the coronavirus outbreak

During the coronavirus outbreak, our lives have changed in ways we could never have imagined.

With the Bank of England predicting the deepest recession on record and a major increase in unemployment, it would be easy to assume that the likelihood of finding a job during the pandemic would be limited.

However, for those committed to finding work and with the right support in place, there are opportunities out there.

Each year, we support thousands of people into work through Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group. Our dedicated national team provides assistance with everything from vocational training and work placements to apprenticeships, help with travel and childcare costs, and business start-up support.

“Being interviewed via video rather than face to face presents a whole new set of challenges, so we’ve created guidance so that people are confident with the format and able to present themselves in the best possible way”

When lockdown began, we moved quickly to a remote service, using technology to ensure we could carry on during the coronavirus outbreak, with support provided over the phone or online rather than face to face. As well as individual sessions, we’re running virtual training courses and job clubs, which aren’t just about finding work, but are also about sharing experiences and facilitating social interaction for those in isolation.