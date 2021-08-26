Survey reveals gaps in safety compliance

“[This team] is focused on delivering a targeted time-limited action plan, with appropriate external support.

“The action plan needs to ensure you take steps to fully understand the compliance obligations for all of your assets; ensure they are on the required inspection and testing programmes; develop clear policies, processes and procedures to provide clarity about what you will do to achieve compliance and how this will be done; and enable effective reporting, monitoring and oversight of what you are delivering.”

Asked which areas of core compliance their organisations found most challenging, the majority of respondents (42%) cited fire risk assessments.

Nathan Cronk, director of asset management at LiveWest, who took part in the survey, gives a flavour of which areas were proving particularly difficult.

“We prioritised fire safety during the pandemic, along with emergency repairs. We were able to reassign our retained specialist teams, such as the kitchen and bathroom teams, to address certain fire safety actions, following appropriate training, and maximise the resources of our third-party accredited fire companies by carefully allocating work.

“The biggest challenge has been identifying suitable external companies to deliver our fire safety actions – initially due to a large number of firms furloughing their staff, later due to coronavirus restrictions and gaining access to residents’ homes due to self-isolation,” he says.

“Firms have come under huge demand as companies seek to deliver catch-up works and commission new work following changes to government guidance.”

Mr Paterson echoes this point around a lack of available skills, explaining how Together’s decision to build up its in-house fire safety capacity five years ago has helped: today they employ three fire risk assessors.

A further 42% of participants said 100% of their buildings had an in-date fire risk assessment, with 16% saying 80-90% did and 4% saying under 80% did. A third of respondents revealed that, for those buildings with a fire risk assessment, fire safety actions had not been delivered on time.