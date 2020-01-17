Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Swan eyes steel alternative after CLT caught by post-Grenfell ban
News
17/01/20
by James Wilmore
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
Short on time? Friday’s housing news in five minutes
Next Article
What are landlords doing to reduce energy bills?
Related Stories
What are landlords doing to reduce energy bills?
17 January digital edition of Inside Housing out now
Escalating safety costs sees housing association spend on repairs and maintenance jump by 7.7%
Repairs and maintenance tracker 2020 – how much is your housing association spending?
Rising repairs costs reflect the new reality. Policymakers should react wisely
Engineering giant unveils bid to build ‘thousands’ of social homes on brownfield sites
Why we need to work with the government
London association to switch 2,000 residents to lifetime tenancies
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
Fax: 020 7772 8590/91
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved