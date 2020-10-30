Tackling the stigma of relying on foodbanks

Understanding that we are all caught up in the fallout from this global pandemic, which not one of us is responsible for, is important. The More than Homes campaign must offer the housing sector an opportunity to talk about this and share the stories of those who have needed to access emergency food.

We have to emphasise that turning towards sources of help and support – including foodbanks – at times of crisis is a positive step, not an admission of defeat.

That’s why, in the run up to Christmas, we’ll be launching a new More than Homes fundraising drive and also publishing a toolkit for housing providers to use when sharing local stories and case studies about foodbanks with journalists and other stakeholders.

“We’re urging the housing sector to join us in talking about emergency food and how it has helped our residents and their children to stay healthy during this difficult time”

The ‘See the Person’ campaign’s Overcoming the stigma of social housing report, based on research published by the London School of Economics in 2018, outlined how 90% of tenants believe there are negative stereotypes around people who live in social housing. This negativity, the study found, affected tenants’ sense of well-being. Two years on, there’s now far more to contend with.

Not least the fact that overall employment in the UK has fallen by 480,000 since the beginning of this year, with the Office for National Statistics finding that people aged 16 to 24 account for 60% of the decline.

Beyond Christmas, past this current government and after the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals will potentially have to deal with their experiences of adversity continuing to drag them down.

As well as contributing cash to More than Homes, we’re urging the housing sector to join us in talking about emergency food and how it has helped our residents and their children to stay healthy during this difficult time.

In the long-term, The Trussell Trust believes no one should have to rely on a foodbank and will continue campaigning to end the need for foodbanks in the UK. In the meantime, let’s get together to commend the fact the charity is there to help the many people who need them right now.

Paul Dolan, chief executive, Accent Group