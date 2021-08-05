Targeting full-fibre broadband by 2025: what landlords need to know

In association with:

The government has set a target of at least 85% of the country having access to a full-fibre, gigabit broadband service by 2025. The Public Accounts Committee has since expressed doubts about whether it will be possible to meet this target. Why should this be an issue of concern to social housing providers?

That target was set before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has made it clear why it is so important. Over the past 18 months, the virtual world has become home to education, healthcare, work and leisure. Having access to fast broadband has also enabled people to more easily contact organisations providing crucial public services, including social landlords.

So there are all those benefits in the here and now, but there is also the reality that full fibre will in time become the only way to access the internet. Just as terrestrial TV was eventually turned off and replaced with digital services, there are proposed plans to phase out the copper network for phone lines and the internet from as soon as 2025.

That means if landlords want to make sure that their residents are digitally included now, and that they will be into the future, then this is an issue they need to be considering.