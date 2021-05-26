Tenant satisfaction scores: what role can text messaging and chatbots play?

Chatbots will enable residents to receive answers to queries at any time of day and leave staff free to focus on other issues (picture: Getty)

“Letters are an unreliable method of communication. Instead, we can enable a text to be sent out to all residents in a building – which we know is opened by 95%,” says Jack Forster @esendex (sponsored) #UKhousing

Tenant satisfaction has decreased during the pandemic – just as a new consumer regulation regime is planned. Jack Foster @esendex explores how landlords might meet the challenge (sponsored) #UKhousing

The evidence shows that the impact of the pandemic has been significant. If you look at the UK Customer Satisfaction Index – which tracks and compares tenant satisfaction across the UK economy, including with social landlords – it shows the lowest levels of tenant satisfaction since July 2015.

To what extent has the coronavirus pandemic affected tenant satisfaction in the UK, including in social housing?

Unsurprisingly, the UK Customer Satisfaction Index reveals that in-person interactions have fallen in the past year, while remote experiences have grown.

But the pandemic has served to make some of those remote options challenging to provide. Call centre provision becomes more complicated when staff suddenly have to work from home overnight or when there have been staff absences due to coronavirus. For social housing residents, the likes of reporting necessary repairs may have become more challenging and so satisfaction decreased in turn.

The importance of resident satisfaction and good customer service has long been emphasised in the social housing sector. What have been the challenges in getting this right?

The ‘tenant-landlord’ relationship in social housing is something of a unique one. It’s not a competitive market in the same way as other sectors. Tenants do not shop around between social landlords.

It’s further complicated by the wealth of issues on which tenants may need to engage with a landlord, all of which have varying levels of urgency and importance. The ‘product’ being provided is also central to an individual’s life – housing is so closely tied to so many aspects of well-being and welfare.