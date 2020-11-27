The benefits of local consortia

IN ASSOCIATION WITH COLLABORATION CONSORTIA

What are the urgent pressures facing social housing providers in your region, and what challenges are they facing more generally?

Neil Biddiscombe, procurement manager, Advantage South West: COVID-19 has had an impact on planned, responsive and cyclical repairs and maintenance programmes – as it has across the country. Social housing providers were able to keep the essential compliance services going, but now there is a catch-up programme for repairs. Planned works, particularly interior works, are just starting again but some organisations are delaying until January. Delivery capacity may well be an issue. We have a smaller contractor base than other areas of the country and capacity is often an issue – not just companies, but the operatives to do the work. In the South West we have really low stock density, we cover a big area and particularly during the summer months there can be serious issues with travel delays. There’s a real concern about a reducing workforce as operatives age, relating to work in existing properties as well as for new build.

Rebecca Dermody-Simmons, interim chief executive, Efficiency East Midlands: Volume, demographics and varied property archetype are probably the three key things that set London and the South East apart from other areas. Housing associations and local authorities have a range of home types to keep well maintained and safe, and London in particular can be a logistical nightmare. We have seen a real shift towards compliancy and external works during the main lockdown period and this trend has continued with the reopening of businesses. More than 60% of enquiries and new contracts processed since April have been for procurement frameworks in materials, compliance or external works. We’ve seen a 30% increase in PPE sales through our framework since April, which is to be expected in the current climate. A large number of members have said that traditional planned works such as new kitchens and bathrooms, along with non-essential works, are largely on hold until the next financial year while they regroup and assess the financial impact of this year.

Marc Baines, managing director, South East Consortium: We’ve seen a steep rise in enquiries for large refurbishment projects, fire safety and consultancy over the past 12 months. It’s clear that fire safety requires a significant investment, and collaboration will be key in London. Our consultancy framework has been one of our most used offers. It covers multiple aspects of the built and developing environment – it’s an excellent way of securing a talented partner to assist customers with building better, safer and faster.

Cliff Woodward, chief executive, Westworks: We too have seen a post-COVID catch-up on routine maintenance and project work, fire risk assessment, remedial work, and mechanical and engineering works.