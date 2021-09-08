The conference explained: what can we learn about the future of regulation?

What can we learn about the implications for regulation from Housing 2021? Jess McCabe reports #UKhousing #Housing2021

Well, regulation is always a big deal for social landlords – no organisation wants to be downgraded (or regraded as some like to put it). But post-Grenfell, changes to the English regulatory system are under way that will inevitable shape the landscape for years to come.

Did I dream it, or has the issue of regulation made the national news?

There have been a series of disastrous stories for the sector’s reputation involving really dire disrepair situations.

ITV News investigations revealed multiple questions about poor-standard social housing being lived in by tenants, as well as the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) role in addressing these problems.

Housing association Clarion was recently cleared by the regulator after an investigation prompted by ITV’s coverage. But the RSH did not interview any of the tenants affected as part of its investigation, and the judgement seemed to raise even more questions about how the social housing sector is regulated.