The conference explained: what does levelling up mean for the social housing sector?

Boris Johnson’s victory in the December 2019 election marked a change in the political landscape in Britain. Constituencies in the old Northern industrial heartlands that previously made up the ‘Labour Red Wall’ were now turning blue in huge waves. But you do not get anything for free in this life, and these newly Conservative constituencies will now be wanting to see a return for their support. This has led to an increased drive from the government to invest in these areas, level up the country and maintain these political gains.

What is the context of this new levelling-up drive?

What has the government done so far?

The centrepiece of the government’s levelling-up plan is the Levelling Up Fund, which was launched at last year’s Spending Review. The fund will be directed at projects that will help regenerate and encourage improvements in often overlooked and under-funded areas.

There is also the £3.6bn Towns Fund, which has been set up to provide money to the most deprived towns in England. But this has been subject of scrutiny after the National Audit Office revealed that some of country’s most deprived areas missed out on the fund.

