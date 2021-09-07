The conference explained: what does levelling up mean for the social housing sector?

With the government making investment in areas outside of London and the South East a priority, the levelling-up agenda is a big focus. Why does it matter, and what can we learn about it at Housing 2021? Jack Simpson reports
What is the context of this new levelling-up drive?
Boris Johnson’s victory in the December 2019 election marked a change in the political landscape in Britain. Constituencies in the old Northern industrial heartlands that previously made up the ‘Labour Red Wall’ were now turning blue in huge waves. But you do not get anything for free in this life, and these newly Conservative constituencies will now be wanting to see a return for their support. This has led to an increased drive from the government to invest in these areas, level up the country and maintain these political gains.
What has the government done so far?
The centrepiece of the government’s levelling-up plan is the Levelling Up Fund, which was launched at last year’s Spending Review. The fund will be directed at projects that will help regenerate and encourage improvements in often overlooked and under-funded areas.
There is also the £3.6bn Towns Fund, which has been set up to provide money to the most deprived towns in England. But this has been subject of scrutiny after the National Audit Office revealed that some of country’s most deprived areas missed out on the fund.
Is there anything for housing?
Yes, areas outside of London do get a bigger slice of the £11.8bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) pie. Last year, the government revealed that it would be handing out £7.5bn of the AHP to fund affordable housing development outside of London. This is an increase of more than £3bn when compared with the last round and will see non-London areas receive around 65% of all funding, whereas last time it was a 50-50 split.
But it’s not all about building new homes, is it?
No, it is not. Homes outside of London and the South East are facing particular challenges when it comes to meeting zero carbon targets. Recent research from the Northern Housing Consortium revealed that two-thirds of homes in the North need upgrading to have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C by 2030. The body has called for accelerated money from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund to help achieve this.
Others have raised concerns of how the proposed cut to Universal Credit will impact the levelling-up agenda, with housing associations in the North West being some of the most vocal.
