The depressing finger-pointing at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry is a vindication for Hackitt

In the wider world, many housing providers are currently struggling to make sense of their changing operating environment and new ways of working in a post-Hackitt Review world. For example, many are currently struggling to work out exactly how the new building safety manager role will operate. As a reminder, the government wants landlords to hire building safety managers who will ensure that buildings are safely maintained and managed on a day-to-day basis. It’s a role with wide-ranging responsibilities and landlords are currently grappling with what the roles could and should look like – and whether there are enough individuals with the appropriate skills to fill them on the scale required. At a maintenance conference last week, I asked for a show of hands among audience members who thought they knew exactly how the role would work in their own organisations and not a single hand was raised in response. Elsewhere, social landlords are looking at a variety of different ways to fulfil the government’s demand for a “golden thread” of building information to be created, maintained and held digitally to ensure that the original design intent and any subsequent changes to the building are captured, preserved and used to support safety improvements.

There is much heavy lifting to be done before workable new systems are in place. But social landlords have the opportunity and responsibility to help build a safer future – one with much clearer lines of responsibility. The mud-slinging this week reinforced why Dame Judith Hackitt got it right and that the overhaul is long overdue.

Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing