The disrepair claims challenge

Disrepair claims are therefore worth examining as they represent a significant financial drain on providers. That’s not only through any costs paid to solicitors to represent providers in litigation, but also compensation paid, legal costs paid to the tenant’s legal representatives, expert survey fees, repairs that have to be expedited and so may be implemented at a premium, and the significant time invested by staff investigating and responding to allegations.

This undermines the efficacy of internal resolution procedures and ultimately means that a significant price is paid to claimant firms – money that could otherwise be invested in housing stock and tenants. This becomes all the more frustrating given that costs paid to claimant solicitors are more often than not substantially higher than damages claimed for the tenant.

It is true that some cases come about due to homes being in a state of disrepair, with repairs taking too long to implement. However, some claimant firms use strategies such as targeted door-knocking in specific geographical areas. This can lead to claims with little or no merit, which providers nonetheless have to expend time and money addressing.

There has been a steady stream of disrepair claims targeted against providers of social housing for some time, but in recent years the numbers have increased significantly. Disrepair remains a rich source of work for claims firms, which exploit any potential gaps in housing and asset management.

How do such claims generally come about?

Claims tend to come from one of two routes: a complaint or a claims firm’s approach to a tenant, either in person from door-knockers or via social media.

The claims that have been through the system or been an established source of discontent for some time are the ones that should be easier for providers to manage. There is forewarning that something is not right and that works and expectations have to be managed.

How can social housing providers manage and mitigate the risk of claims?

Having a plan is key. That plan will generally involve strengthening relationships with tenants and their trust in your organisation. This then means that when things do go wrong, it is more likely that it can be resolved without the tenant resorting to litigation.

Ensuring that repairs are undertaken and completed within a reasonable timeframe is, of course, a key duty of social landlords and recording information about this work is absolutely crucial. Each organisation and individual involved in repairs, including the contractors, must reliably complete their step in the process and record details carefully – allowing a consistent review of progress and the quality of repairs.

“If providers are able to put sufficient resource into communicating with residents, then they can deal with outstanding repairs and ongoing problems as they arise”

This information can also then be reviewed if complaints do arise. Linking the wealth of knowledge from housing management with asset management can greatly assist. When this sort of consolidation of information has taken place, it’s often easier to resolve cases more swiftly.

The changing form of housing management should make it easier for providers to protect against such claims. Since tenants are now more commonly contacted by telephone than in person, providers may find it easier to record information about any issues. Where repairs have been the focus of discussions, it can be easier to review and prioritise where repairs are needed.

Many large social housing providers have found benefit in designating disrepair co-ordinators, who build detailed pictures of how long a property has been lived in and how it has been maintained, including any repairs.