The end of shared accommodation should be the goal for the whole housing sector
Westminster Council has started move rough sleepers out of emergency accommodation on a large scale, following the actions taken at the start of the pandemic. But we are also looking at the future of provision in the borough, including whether we can phase out shared accommodation such as hostels, writes Rachael Robathan
