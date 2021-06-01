The future of work is now about flexibility and blending office and home: how are organisations adapting?

Hardware has been another major challenge. If you don’t have access to a portable device such as a laptop, a tablet or a mobile phone, then working from home is much more challenging. Businesses without the required hardware were forced to quickly deploy solutions that might not have been the most efficient. Moving desktop computers into employees’ homes was a common occurrence.

More than a third of businesses reported that employees did not have reliable network access to allow them to work from home. Domestic connectivity packages were tested to the limit, with homeworkers suddenly competing for bandwidth alongside the rest of the family. Those businesses that were able to quickly assist staff with networking and connectivity solutions – such as business-grade fibre connections – were able to adapt to the new scenarios quicker.

What factors should employers consider as they seek to future-proof their workforce?

First, evaluate your existing technology. Making sure you have the right solutions in place is key to future-proofing your business. Many companies had to hastily deploy solutions during the onset of the pandemic to ensure their businesses could remain viable – and now is the time for a full review. Are the solutions you have in place really suitable for a business? Do they offer the security, compliance and analytics features that your business needs?

It’s time to explore market-leading, business-grade solutions and move any users away from consumer platforms that might have filled a gap but aren’t going to be suitable for the long term.

Second, fill in any gaps. Once an evaluation has been completed, it’s vital that your users have the right tools and solutions in place to help them remain productive, and to ensure they can stay in touch with colleagues and customers – wherever they are located. Collaboration applications are a great way to consolidate multiple communication mediums – like voice, video and chat – so ensuring you have an enterprise-class collaboration solution could be a great place to start.

And third, Make sure your staff are up to speed. Even if you have the perfect technology infrastructure in place, it’s useless if your team doesn’t know how to use it.

Ensuring that users have access to the right training is vital in helping them stay productive. This is where technology partners come in.

Using specialist providers to not only implement the right solutions but also to help your users maximise them is key – so ensure the partners you choose are the right ones for your business.