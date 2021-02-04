The government’s refusal to back Labour’s plan to end the cladding scandal is an insult to homeowners

On Monday, Labour held an opposition-day debate to urge the government to take action to address the cladding scandal. It was an opportunity for MPs from all sides of the house to come together to send a clear message to the government to sort this crisis out.

It is shameful that not a single Conservative MP voted for our motion, despite other ministers across the house agreeing on what it said. Some Conservatives even tried to suggest that opposition motions don’t change anything.

It is up to the government to decide if they want to ignore the will of the house. As Labour shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire pointed out in the debate, when Labour was in government and lost an opposition-day debate it changed the policy the following day.

All big players in this crisis have spent the past few years pointing fingers and avoiding responsibility. The stalemate we have now is leaving hundreds of thousands of people stuck in flammable buildings. The government must put the funds upfront for remediation and pursue those responsible. They must do so relentlessly.