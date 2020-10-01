The Grenfell Tower Inquiry: six things we learned in September

Pinning down exactly what Harley Facades was responsible for doing at Grenfell Tower is made more complex because it never signed a formal contract for the works.

Instead, in July 2014 it was given a ‘letter of intent’ authorising it to carry out £30,000 of design works. By September, with no contract in place, the amount of work to be carried out under the letter was extended to the full £2.6m cladding job. This letter therefore represents the only contractual position between Rydon and Harley, even though – for reasons unexplained – Harley did not actually sign it.

The letter’s terms made Harley responsible for the design of the facade “including relevant compliances” and referred to the main contract Rydon had signed, which included reference to various documents spelling out the potential fire risk of using combustible materials.

But when Ray Bailey, managing director of Harley, was asked if this meant “the buck stopped with Harley” with regard to the safety of products and design, he insisted it did not. He said that “ultimately”, the firm was reliant on building control inspectors at the council to ensure its designs complied.

“Are you telling us that, even though Harley was a specialist cladding sub-contractor with a lot of experience, particularly in relation to overcladding high-rise residential buildings, you nonetheless relied on building control to tell you whether or not the products and design complied with the statutory requirements?” asked Richard Millett, counsel to the inquiry.

“We are not statutory compliance experts, so when we have a doubt about how something is done, we seek guidance, and building control are the experts on compliance,” Mr Bailey replied.

It also emerged that Harley went bust during the job, with Harley Curtain Wall placed into administration in September 2015 and the job transferred to a dormant company also owned by Mr Bailey, Harley Facades.