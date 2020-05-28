The growth of shared rented housing has made this crisis worse

When my parents bought their house in Plaistow, east London in 1997, both next door neighbours had lived there since the homes were first built in the 1920s. They had moved into the homes as children, grown up, married and had children of their own. By 1997, both were pensioners and living alone.

Sadly, in the 23 years since, both have died and the homes have been sold. But they have not been bought by a new generation of families who will raise their children there.

Instead, both were purchased for sums exceeding £400,000 by portfolio landlords and immediately converted into shared housing. These are normal-sized terraced homes: a small living room, a kitchen, two upstairs bedrooms and a box room.

But they now alternately hold between three and four households each, including at least one family with young children, with bunk beds pressed up against the downstairs window.

The property next door to my mother-in-law’s house, a mile or so away in the same borough, has undergone the same change via a different route.This house was built in the 1960s as council housing, before being sold under the Right to Buy and eventually purchased by a buy-to-let investor. It now houses several low-income workers and their children.

This journey of housing stock – from family home to overcrowded rental – is replicated across the borough of Newham, which also happens to have the highest coronavirus death rate in the country.