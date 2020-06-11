The hidden mental health crisis of the cladding scandal

Southern says it takes the mental health issues very seriously and recognises that concerns about fire safety can trigger anxiety and other problems. It adds that it is working hard to reassure its residents that, where cladding issues have been identified, it has put in place additional fire safety measures.

Many leaseholders face job losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Just over 45% say they have increased concerns because they are out of work or uncertain about their employment future. Concerns about how to pay their service charges and not lose their homes are constant.

“I’m being chased for money for work on the building [£6,000],” says one respondent, who suffers from stress-induced arthritis. “I’m only getting £575 a month from the government. I’m in the at-risk group so don’t know when I can return to work. I have no idea how I’m going to pay the money.”

“I’m sitting there constantly thinking how flammable the block is”

And with financial burdens weighing heavy on people’s shoulders, safety concerns have worsened existing mental health conditions. Just over 15% of survey respondents say that their depression has returned. Physical complaints such as skin conditions, chronic pain, headaches and migraines have also resurfaced.

This year’s survey, the second mental health survey carried out by UKCAG, also appears to show that the severity of the mental health crisis and its scale are worsening. While a smaller sample size was used last year, with 196 respondents from 21 blocks responding, the percentage of people whose mental health has been “hugely affected” hit 77.8% this year, up from 64.8%. The incidence of suicidal thoughts is also up, from 2.6% last year to 8% this year.

Two key developments in the past 12 months may have contributed: the issue of £0 valuations of properties in blocks with potentially dangerous materials, and the increasing reluctance of banks to offer mortgages for these properties, has grown exponentially since last spring. The Association of Residential Managing Agents estimates that there are 600,000 ‘mortgage prisoners’ across the country, unable to sell their homes as they wait for inspections to deem their blocks safe or get dangerous materials removed.

“My anxiety is through the roof, I have sleeplessness through worry of the financial burden…We just feel trapped and let down by all involved.”

A total of 35% of respondents say that they have experienced difficulties selling their properties, while 36% say they have had trouble switching lenders.

Similarly to banks, the insurance industry is limiting its exposure on buildings with dangerous materials. As a result, it is increasingly difficult to find companies willing to provide building insurance. Without insurance, leaseholders are at heightened risk of repossession.

For those who have secured policies, costs have skyrocketed, in some cases by as much as 1,237% – from £40,000 to £535,000 in one year.

One in five leaseholders say their blocks have struggled to secure building insurance, while 31.9% have seen the cost of their policies increase. Karen*, a retired widow who lives in a block covered in dangerous cladding, says the situation has left her feeling hopeless.

She is one of the women born between 1950 and 1955 who lost out on six years of state pension as a result of the increase in the pension age for women. She is contributing to her block’s monthly waking watch bill of £18,000, despite having minimal income. She says the two traumas have made her question the compassion of the people in power.

This feeling of abandonment by the government is felt widely – 67.3% feel that the government’s response to fire safety issues following the Grenfell Tower fire has been slow and inadequate.

Three years since the tragic fire, there are still 180 private blocks clad in aluminium composite material (ACM) – the same type of cladding that helped the fire to spread at Grenfell. Non-ACM cladding on hundreds more blocks has now been deemed too dangerous and in need of removal.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new £1bn fund to support the removal of cladding during his Budget in March. However, many leaseholders have questioned whether it will help them.

In a follow-up survey, carried out after the fund was announced, 24.6% of the 126 respondents did not think the fund would help them, and 54.8% were worried they would miss out.

Details of the fund have since been released. The government predicts that it will cover only a third of the buildings in the country that need work, while those that have already committed funds will be barred.

Many blocks look set to miss out. “The fund just needs to fix the problem for everyone,” says one respondent. “With the added strain of livelihoods disappearing due to COVID-19, it is immoral and unthinkable to leave leaseholders in limbo.”

In limbo is where thousands will remain until a solution is found for all those who feel physically and mentally trapped by the dangerous materials that cover their buildings. And until that solution is found, this mental health crisis will continue to afflict Britain’s high-rise leaseholders.

*Names have been changed.

** L&Q apologised for being unable to provide residents with information for their mortgage provider and the impact this had on the mental health of residents. It said that it is trying to get information to leaseholders but that this is taking time.