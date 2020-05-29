The housing pandemic: four graphs showing the link between COVID-19 deaths and the housing crisis

An overcrowded home is defined as one with one or more fewer bedrooms than required by the household according to the government’s bedroom standard. Here, levels of overcrowded homes are presented as a percentage of all homes in the area.

Overcrowding data is based on 2014 analysis by the ONS on data gathered through the 2011 census. Obviously, the figures are likely to have changed in the past nine years, although these remain the most up-to-date authoritative statistics on overcrowding at a local level.

Graph one shows the age-related COVID-19 mortality rates in each council area across England and Wales plotted against levels of housing overcrowding. Mortality rates (deaths involving coronavirus per 100,000 people) are taken from the ONS’ data and capture the period between 1 March and 17 April.

As graph one (above) shows, the correlation is stark. It strongly indicates that areas with more overcrowded housing have been worst hit by coronavirus.

Out in the top right corner – with the highest COVID-19 death rate (144.3 deaths per 100,00) and the biggest housing overcrowding problem (25.2% of homes are overcrowded) – is Newham in east London.

John Gray, lead member for housing services at Newham Council, thinks that is no coincidence. “This is a housing disease,” he tells Inside Housing.

The council is currently working on a combined health and housing strategy in response to crisis’ terrible impact on the borough.

“There are plausible reasons why overcrowding could contribute to the transmission of the virus,” says Adam Tinson, a senior analyst at The Health Foundation. “It makes it quite hard to self-isolate if you do have symptoms. People on low incomes are also more likely to be overcrowded with a person over 75 or with an underlying health condition.”

There is a distinct London focus to the overcrowding problem. Of the 30 areas with the highest percentages of households living in overcrowded conditions, 26 are in London. Part of that can likely be explained by the acute affordable housing shortages in the city.

Incidentally, then-London mayor Mr Johnson introduced a target in 2010 to halve severe overcrowding in social rented housing by 2016. Despite some initial progress, overcrowding in London only fell from 16.7% in 2010/11 to 13.8% by 2016/17. The problem has worsened since.

The ONS has also confirmed that people from BME backgrounds are hugely over-represented among victims of coronavirus. Overcrowded housing conditions may be partly behind this worrying trend.

According to the English Housing Survey, while around 2% of white British households experience overcrowding, 30% of Bangladeshi households are affected – as well as 16% of Pakistani households and 15% of black African households.

Many overcrowded households will likely be living in houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) – homes that are rented to five or more people not from the same family with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities.