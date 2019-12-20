The Housing Podcast: Review of the year 2019

England’s worst housing crisis The Housing Podcast speaks to Rokhsana Fiaz, the new mayor of east London borough Newham, and charity The Magpie Project about the borough's chronic homelessness crisis. Homes fit for human habitation - is the new law a turning point? The Homes Fit for Human Habitation Act is on the statute book. But what is it for? What does it do? And will it work? Karen Buck MP, who guided the bill through parliament, along with housing lawyers Giles Peaker and Justin Bates – who wrote it – sit down with The Housing Podcast to answer all this and more. End of year special The Housing Podcast team rounds up the biggest stories of the year, picks out some memorable moments and goes head-to-head in a quiz of 2018’s biggest stories. Universal Credit: how we got here and where we go next The Housing Podcast team is joined by Sue Ramsden and Rob Gershon to talk about how the controversial Universal Credit policy developed – and where it goes next Meet Kate Henderson, new chief executive of the NHF

The Housing Podcast meets Kate Henderson, new chief executive of the National Housing Federation, to talk social housing, diversity, Grenfell and more.

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for housing?

What would the consequences be for the UK housing sector if Britain left the EU without a deal? The Housing Podcast team is joined by Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders; John Perry, policy advisor at the Chartered Institute of Housing; and property journalist Rhiannon Curry to ask what it would all mean.

The leaseholders stuck in buildings with dangerous cladding

There are almost 300 private buildings around the country with Grenfell-style aluminium cladding, including 205 residential blocks.

Leaseholders face fears over fire and, in many cases, crippling bills to fund its removal.

This week the Housing Podcast visits two of these sites to ask what happens next.

Theresa May scraps the cap: what does it mean?

To the delight of councils across the country, Theresa May announced this week that she will scrap the Housing Revenue Account borrowing cap.

With the help of Eamon McGoldrick of the National Federation of ALMOs, in this week's episode of The Housing Podcast we discuss the history of this contentious area of housing policy and look at what happens now.

Is Sadiq Khan delivering on housing?

After an attack in this week’s Evening Standard, The Housing Podcast team catches up with James Murray, London’s deputy mayor for housing and residential development, and Conservative housing spokesperson Andrew Boff to assess London mayor Sadiq Khan’s record on housing.

The true cost of homelessness

Inside Housing has conducted in-depth research into the amount councils are spending on temporary accommodation for homeless people, with shocking results.

In this episode of The Housing Podcast, we take a look at the financial aspect of homelessness and discuss the figures with Matt Downie, director of policy and external affairs at Crisis.

Rating the Social Housing Green Paper

The Housing Podcast team is joined by David Pipe from the Chartered Institute of Housing and housing columnist Jules Birch to rank the proposals in the Social Housing Green Paper out of 10.

The supported housing saga

The government’s announcement this week that it will drop plans to change the way supported housing is funded brings to a close a nearly three-year cycle of lobbying against these proposals.

This week, The Housing Podcast looks back at this story, which began with a throwaway line in George Osborne’s Autumn Statement in 2015.



A brief history of council housing

In this week’s episode of The Housing Podcast we speak to John Boughton, social historian and author of Municipal Dreams: The Rise and Fall of Council Housing, about the five phases of local authority housing – starting in the East End of London in 1900.

Was Dispatches fair to housing associations?

The Housing Podcast team is joined by Tom Murtha to discuss the controversial Dispatches documentary on housing associations titled Getting Rich From the Housing Crisis.

Mr Murtha appeared on the programme, but felt it misrepresented his views. The team also hears views from Brian Robson of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Curo boss Victor da Cunha about the documentary.

Who has been the best housing minister since 2010?

The Housing Podcast team gets together to rank all the housing ministers of the modern Tory era, from Grant Shapps to Dominic Raab. There are a lot of them.

The Hackitt Review

This week, Dame Judith Hackitt released the findings of her building regulations review, commissioned by the government in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire last June.

Featuring an interview with Dame Judith, the team takes a look at what was in the report – and why some people were less than impressed.

The rise and partial fall of the Right to Buy extension

Inside Housing's editor-in-chief Emma Maier joins the Housing Podcast team to look back at the rise and partial fall of plans to extend Right to Buy discounts to 1.3 million housing association tenants, first announced by David Cameron in 2015.

Is immigration the cause of the housing crisis?

The Housing Podcast team is joined by Jonathan Portes, former chief economist at the Cabinet Office, to discuss housing minister Dominic Raab’s claim that immigration has pushed up house prices.

The episode also features an interview with senior staff at Arhag, a specialist housing association that supports new migrants.

Building regulations: the paper trail

Inside Housing presents the ‘paper trail’ of building regulations. We go over building regulation changes covering decades to see how so many tower blocks around the country ended up with dangerous cladding.

We ask: was the cladding on Grenfell Tower legal? How did the regulations change to allow combustible materials? And what warnings were missed along the way?

