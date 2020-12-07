The Housing Podcast: review of the year 2020

Podcasts07.12.20by Nathaniel Barker

The Housing Podcast is a production of Inside Housing magazine, the UK’s leading publication for the social and affordable housing sector. Listen to find out more about the key issues in housing today, with input from the sector’s leading voices

In the final episode of 2020, The Housing Podcast looks back over one of the strangest years. As well as delving into the major housing stories of the past 12 months, the team is quizzed on their knowledge of recent policy announcements and attempts to predict what’s in store for the sector in 2021.

BrexitClimate changeCoronavirusDevelopmentFire safetyPodcastPolicy
