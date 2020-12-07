The Housing Podcast: review of the year 2020

In the final episode of 2020, The Housing Podcast looks back over one of the strangest years. As well as delving into the major housing stories of the past 12 months, the team is quizzed on their knowledge of recent policy announcements and attempts to predict what’s in store for the sector in 2021.

The Housing Podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE HOUSING PODCAST EMAIL ALERTS