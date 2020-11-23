The Housing Podcast: Was the Social Housing White Paper worth the wait?

The Housing Podcast is a production of Inside Housing magazine, the UK’s leading publication for the social and affordable housing sector. Listen to find out more about the key issues in housing today, with input from the sector’s leading voices
Was the Social Housing White Paper worth the wait?
Last week, the government published its long-awaited Social Housing White Paper. This 76-page document was born from the ashes of the Grenfell Tower fire – as it emerged that residents had unsuccessfully tried to raise safety concerns before the disaster, it became clear to ministers that the system to ensure landlords hear their tenants had failed, with the worst possible consequences.
Nearly three and a half years on from the fire, and more than two years on from its green paper precursor, the Social Housing White Paper presents a ‘charter’ intended to ensure residents are treated with the respect they deserve, backed by an overhaul of consumer regulation.
In this episode of The Housing Podcast, the Inside Housing team sifts through the details of the white paper and discusses whether it merits the long wait.
