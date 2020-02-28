The Housing Podcast: Why is there a global housing crisis?

Review of the year 2019 As the year draws to an end, The Housing Podcast team wraps up the last 12 months, battles it out in a housing quiz, and looks ahead to 2020. What did the Grenfell Inquiry phase one report say? This week, Sir Martin Moore-Bick published his Phase One report from the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017. The 838-page report focuses on the events of that dreadful night: how the blaze started, how it spread so ferociously through the building, and how organisations including the emergency services responded.

Sir Martin has also produced recommendations aimed at preventing similar disasters from happening again. Our team has spent the last few days picking through the report, and in this episode of The Housing Podcast, we discuss the key points.

How will Boris Johnson's new government change housing policy?

As Boris Johnson takes over at Number 10 Downing Street and appoints his new cabinet, the Housing Podcast team present their first ever 'emergency' episode, looking at whether he is set to shift the housing policy dial back towards home ownership.

What's going on with the Right to Buy extension to housing associations?

It's more than four years since the Conservative Party announced plans to extend the Right to Buy to housing associations. After faltering progress, a pilot in the Midlands is finally underway. The Housing Podcast catches up on how it's going, with the help of Steve Hilditch and Sue Shirt.

England’s worst housing crisis

The Housing Podcast speaks to Rokhsana Fiaz, the new mayor of east London borough Newham, and charity The Magpie Project about the borough's chronic homelessness crisis.

Homes fit for human habitation - is the new law a turning point?

The Homes Fit for Human Habitation Act is on the statute book. But what is it for? What does it do? And will it work? Karen Buck MP, who guided the bill through parliament, along with housing lawyers Giles Peaker and Justin Bates – who wrote it – sit down with The Housing Podcast to answer all this and more.

Universal Credit: how we got here and where we go next

The Housing Podcast team is joined by Sue Ramsden and Rob Gershon to talk about how the controversial Universal Credit policy developed – and where it goes next.

Meet Kate Henderson, new chief executive of the NHF