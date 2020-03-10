The housing sector is right to feel anxious about tomorrow’s Budget

Tomorrow is Budget day – and the housing lobby is right to feel anxious about what it will reveal. Despite some increases in funding by the last government, the current Affordable Homes Programme is worth just £1.5bn a year. In real terms it’s only one third of what it was a decade ago. Surely this tiny sum can’t be squeezed any further?

The big worry is that the new government’s clear priority is promoting homeownership and that it hasn’t said much about investing in more rented homes. Does this mean that even more cash will go into supporting the private market even though it already gets such a huge slice of government funds?

At the end of March, the UK Housing Review 2020 will publish its annual assessment of all the support government provides for housing investment. It will show that three-quarters goes to the private market.

The big spending items are Help to Buy loans, which will total £22bn by next year, the Housing Infrastructure Fund (£5bn) and the Home Building Fund (over £4bn).

Adding everything together, the review counts up £53bn in support for the private market over five years compared with just £18bn for affordable housing.