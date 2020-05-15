The ideal result for key workers would be a housing system that works better for everyone

A month ago, former Chartered Institute of Housing president Alison Inman wondered how many people currently being lauded as heroes are struggling because of a combination of low wages and high rents.

She suggested that instead of clapping, we make a case for a programme of housebuilding that would provide safe, secure, cheap homes for people including our “care workers, hospital porters, caretakers and shelf stackers”.

Fast forward to this week and a (separate) alliance of organisations, including housing associations from the G15, Places for People and offsite manufacturing firms, used similar words in calling on the private, public and charitable sectors to join together to build low-cost Homes for Heroes – riffing on the programme set up after World War I.

The point back then was to give people a stable and secure base from which to rebuild society. One hundred years on and we’ve got another rebuilding effort on our hands.