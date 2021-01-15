Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
The key challenge for housing policy in an age of destitution
Insight
15.01.21
by Ian Ankers and Brendan Nevin
Ian Ankers and Brendan Nevin set out the case for a strategic and standards-driven review of housing policy to deal with rising destitution
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
L&Q appoints new chief executive
Regulator confirms gradings for 25 housing associations
Fire safety costs and care arm struggles contribute to £8.6m loss at London association
Shaun Bailey’s pitch to London
Social landlords need to push harder for a fairer and more generous welfare system
The key challenge for housing policy in an age of destitution
West Midlands housing associations enter development joint venture with combined authority
Time for a change – again
RELATED STORIES
15.01.21
Social landlords need to push harder for a fairer and more generous welfare system
15.01.21
Time for a change – again
15.01.21
West Midlands housing associations enter development joint venture with combined authority
14.01.21
Government must review rough sleeper strategy in wake of Everyone In, watchdog warns
14.01.21
London council left children to share bed in B&B for over a year
14.01.21
Legal & General eyes more acquisitions from partners after CHP deal
14.01.21
Social impact investor buys affordable homes in country’s tallest residential tower
14.01.21
How our anti-racism taskforce has inspired action within the organisation
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved