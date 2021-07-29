The net zero challenge: what organisations need to achieve in the next 10 years

In association with:

The pandemic has reshaped our lives in many ways and the housing sector has not been immune. From working from home for staff, to dealing with repairs during lockdown and rent arrears, the challenges have been widespread. But will the pandemic offer an opportunity for organisations to step up their corporate decarbonisation strategy?

To answer this, Inside Housing brought together a group of key figures as part of a roundtable, sponsored by sustainability and energy consultant Inenco, to evaluate where the boundaries are; what can be done now; and the focus for the next five to 10 years for organisations.

The first step is for organisations to take a look at their corporate estate emissions: how people are working, particularly now many are homeworking; how they are travelling around; and how offices and staff facilities can be upgraded.

Richard Ellis, director of sustainability at Peabody, says the group has “embraced” the shift and sold two of its three main offices. The one it is left with will be “more a meeting and training space. This will mean the number of desks for Peabody being reduced from 1,500 to 400. “We envisage that everybody will be working from home at least three or four days a week,” he says. As a result, it means Peabody will now start tracking how carbon emissions will be shifted to the homes of their staff.

Frances Holliss, an architect and lecturer at London Metropolitan University and founder of the Workhome Project, says that a reduction in corporate space is “a comparatively easy win” and was encouraged by Peabody’s approach. She also believes, based on her research, that a move to homeworking will mean a cut in carbon emissions. Due to the cost factor, she believes, people do not use their heating at home as much. “It’s not a given that corporate carbon will be shifted to the home,” she says.