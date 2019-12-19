The new government must prioritise social housing and building safety

Last Friday the Conservatives won their largest majority since 1987 and a clear mandate to deliver on their manifesto. This was an election like no other and parts of the country voted Conservative for the first time.

The prime minister has been clear that his government will seek to do right by those that have voted Conservative for the first time and retain their trust, and their support. What matters to them should therefore matter to the government.

We commissioned some polling before the election to understand how important housing was to swing voters and in particular Labour Leave voters who turned out to be key deciders this election. Second only to the NHS, housing was their top local issue.

With 8.4 million people directly affected by the housing crisis in England, this is hardly a surprise. The good news is that the numbers of new homes being built by housing associations are going up and this trend can continue.