The pandemic and mental health: what are the next steps for building a wellness strategy?

A discussion hosted by Inside Housing, in association with HomeLINK, explores the lessons learned over the past year and how they should guide wellness strategies moving forward. Illustration by Neil Webb

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the nation’s mental health challenge. Thousands of people across the country have had to navigate through multiple lockdowns, which have caused prolonged isolation, loneliness and fear.

Social housing was no exception, with the pandemic exacerbating the issue. Of course, mental health was on the radar before the pandemic. A 2018 study of the sector by mental health charity Mind, for example, found that one in three social housing residents experiences mental health issues.

Against this backdrop, Inside Housing hosted a virtual roundtable during last month’s Mental Health Awareness Week. The discussion aimed to find out from providers what they have seen and learned over the past year –

and how that might inform wellness strategies.

Kick-starting the discussion, Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch asks participants to reflect on the past year, including how the pandemic might shape their well-being and mental health strategies.