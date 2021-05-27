The pandemic highlighted how digital exclusion can exacerbate inequalities: how can landlords address this?

COVID-19 made it more urgent for landlords to connect remotely with tenants and now there’s a new consumer regulatory regime. It’s vital to create inclusivity, James Prowse @Hyperoptic tells @InsideHousing (sponsored) #UKhousing

Whatever the reason for someone’s digital exclusion, we know that it serves to further exacerbate existing inequalities.

There are several reasons for this. Often it is a financial issue. Many of those in social housing will be on some form of benefit – whether a pension, housing benefit, or Universal Credit. Even if they have a smartphone or tablet, they may struggle to have internet access because contracts that would support that are prohibitively expensive. In other instances, people may not have the ability or confidence to access the internet.

Recent studies have estimated that around 11 million people in the UK are digitally excluded – in other words, they do not have the equipment, connectivity or skills to use the internet or online services. Of those, approximately a third are in social housing.

What are some of the big consequences of tenants being digitally excluded?

Internet access equates to social connectivity, to the ability to improve your education and your work prospects. What that means is that a lack of digital connectivity significantly affects well-being.

This is not a new discovery – the evidence has been out there for a while. At Hyperoptic we have worked with housing charity HACT over the past couple of years, for instance, to look at the impact of digital exclusion and prove its significance. We’ve sought to understand and measure that impact on well-being, and that research informs our approach to the social housing sector.

The pandemic has served to highlight and increase that impact. If you are in a care home, digital exclusion has meant you have not been able to see your family for many months. If you are a young person, you have not been able to properly access education that moved to solely online – which may affect your future prospects. Tower Hamlets, a London borough with which we work, came to us early on in the pandemic and told us they were worried about the number of children who could not join online learning because of a lack devices or a fast internet connection.

Where pandemic pressures have led to people losing work, digital exclusion has meant it has been more difficult to apply for a new role – not least because libraries were also shut during lockdowns. If people have had a job in which they can work from home, a lack of digital access will prevent them from doing that work efficiently.