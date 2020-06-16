The pandemic may have shown us the path to better engagement

So much of our daily activity has been forced online in recent months. But this might be a moment of opportunity when it comes to tenant engagement, argues Jenny Osbourne
The COVID-19 crisis has forced us to switch to digital engagement, at least for a while. And maybe it has been the forced change we have needed to make that leap.
I am excited about the possibilities that this new wholesale digital adoption could bring to tenants and communities, perhaps giving more power to effect real change in the services they receive. For landlords, there are potentially more ways to reach more of your customers.
But after COVID-19, how do we begin to create a new normal for our communities?
Not everyone likes that phrase, so let’s reframe it. This is now the world we are all dealing with. And it changes daily. Whether or not we define or accept it as normal, I am less concerned with what we call it and more with how we respond to it.
Questions that bother me are: what does all this mean for tenant engagement? How has the sector worked together to respond to the COVID-19 crisis in our communities? What will the long-term effects look like and how can we manage and deliver the right tenant engagement, in the right way and at the right time?
I feel positive about the progress we’ve made in digital engagement and communications. We have seen the democratisation of IT in a way none of us could have predicted in such a short space of time.
“This is a real chance to listen, not lead – to hear, not hinder”
Moving staff to more home working, reducing travel, making use of online platforms. These changes have all been achieved in days, not months or years. And they are changes that are set to stay for good.
Anyone with lingering doubts about engagement moving online has surely now seen the reality that it can happen, with tenants willing, skilled and keen to be involved.
In communities across England people didn’t sit around and wait for their landlord to get in touch in those early days. Street or estate WhatsApp groups sprung up and Zoom meetings were held to discuss the practicalities of food parcels, mental health and loneliness. These were created in hours as communities looked out for themselves. No waiting, no detailed processes, no sign-off. Just action.
As a landlord, you need to find where these conversations are taking place and ask what you can add. This is a real chance to listen, not lead – to hear, not hinder.
There has been a lot of debate over the past couple of years about the move away from face-to-face engagement. I have always maintained that there needs to be a blend of the real and the virtual.
We are still humans and we still need to physically meet to create, plan and challenge together. So, take the good from what we have learned, and ditch the duff platforms and harness the best. And remember the value of a cuppa!
As tougher economic times loom ahead of us, having more tenants talking to their landlords about what services they actually value and need, not what has always been done, is going to be crucial and a real opportunity for all.
I want landlords to be brave and bold but also humble enough to recognise where change is needed.
Tenants working with their landlords as an equal and trusted partner – that is the new normal I want to see.
Jenny Osbourne, chief executive, Tpas