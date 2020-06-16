The pandemic may have shown us the path to better engagement

The COVID-19 crisis has forced us to switch to digital engagement, at least for a while. And maybe it has been the forced change we have needed to make that leap.

I am excited about the possibilities that this new wholesale digital adoption could bring to tenants and communities, perhaps giving more power to effect real change in the services they receive. For landlords, there are potentially more ways to reach more of your customers.

But after COVID-19, how do we begin to create a new normal for our communities?

Not everyone likes that phrase, so let’s reframe it. This is now the world we are all dealing with. And it changes daily. Whether or not we define or accept it as normal, I am less concerned with what we call it and more with how we respond to it.