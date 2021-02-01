The post-Grenfell building safety crisis: a timeline

16 June 2017: Two days after the fire, the government orders social landlords to carry out an audit of their tower blocks – reporting on how many they own and details of any refurbishments. It is confirmed that aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding was used on Grenfell Tower.

17 June 2017: At a behind-closed-doors meeting, the government and a group of hastily assembled officials discuss their response. They conclude ACM cladding does not comply with building guidance and assume they will be dealing with a small handful of buildings.

19 June 2017: The government orders social landlords to send in samples of ACM cladding on their tower blocks for testing. The first ACM panels are identified on towers in Barnet the next day.