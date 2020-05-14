The recipe for a housebuilding recovery has several key ingredients

The coronavirus crisis has acutely reminded us of the importance of ‘home’.

If there are any positives to take from the pandemic, it could be the opportunity to re-evaluate how we do things in the future, including how we speed up homebuilding.

At JV North – a growing consortium of housing association and local authority partners that creates economies of scale when bidding for government homebuilding grant and procuring works – we have long reaped the benefits of partnership working.

This is going to be more important than ever and while government has provided good support, the severity of the housing shortage means more is needed if we are to make a significant dent in housing waiting lists and help those aspiring to get on the housing ladder.

History shows that the sector always rises to the challenge in economic downturns and we will do so again in this crisis.