The role of compliance teams has changed significantly. What does it look like now?

What does a day’s work for a safety and assurance director involve?

My role has changed over the time I’ve been doing it – this reflects both the way that Sovereign is working and what safety means: the sector has moved from ‘compliance’ to ‘safety’, wrapping together aspects of compliance with resident, colleague and building safety.

Being able to see the shift and improvement in safety culture in rapid time in the past few years has been rewarding for me.

The quality of conversations we have from top to bottom at Sovereign about safety issues is healthy, open and really pleasing.

It comes back to our core purpose: we are providing quality homes, and quality homes must be safe homes.

Sovereign has a diverse range of properties and residents including homes for older people, temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness, specialist support for people with mental health needs, along with social rent, affordable housing and private rented homes. Safety is a crucial part of their management.

My focus is to provide the tools and framework for Sovereign to deliver safety and to provide a clear conversation about it to our stakeholders, committees and senior leaders across the housing association.

Who is your team?

The compliance assurance team I manage drives our building safety programme and makes sure that Sovereign is responding to and ready for future legislation and recommendations, for example, from the Grenfell report.

It’s useful for there to be a team that has distance to contemplate the emerging opportunities to do all this better for our residents. The other part of my team is a traditional occupational health and safety remit.

It’s important to remember safety is not a centralised function; it happens every day and everyone is involved, across the whole housing association.