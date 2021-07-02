The role of fire alarms in building safety

With that in mind, what will a building safety manager need to know when a fire is reported in a high-rise residential building?

It takes the fire and rescue service on average nearly eight minutes to arrive at a fire in urban areas [as found by government research undertaken in 2018/19 in England].

If they are dealing with a house fire, they can start to put water on the fire, but it can take much longer to get water on fires in high-rise buildings, increasing the likelihood of serious injury or death.

There are several things at play here and it is important to understand that the fire and rescue service must identify the source of the fire and follow procedure to prepare to tackle the blaze, all of which takes time – around 20 minutes.

If the fire and rescue service breaks down the door of a flat to put out a fire, smoke – which contains toxic gases such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide from synthetic materials – will be released into the corridor, putting at risk any residents of adjacent flats who have not already left.

Lastly, dry risers are often in stairwells [this is a pipe that the fire service can attach to a pressurised water source], so the fire and rescue service will wedge the doors open and toxic smoke can travel into the stairwell, compromising the evacuation of higher floors.

How does fire alarm technology factor into the building manager role and what systems are currently available that could help with this?

In addition to helping safely evacuate buildings in the event of a fire, fire alarm technology could play an important part in helping building safety managers collect critical fire safety data around user testing or false alarms. This will help them demonstrate due process and could improve how they talk to residents about fire safety.

C-TEC has a ‘Grade C’ fire alarm system, which means it is linked to a fully monitored building-wide control system, which in turn is connected to both the internet and an alarm receiving centre.

This means if you disable one alarm or if one becomes faulty, the building safety manager would know if it’s not working or if someone had disconnected part of it because the system status is reported in the cloud.

Our system also has a simple low-level controller that is installed in each apartment, which means user testing can be done from floor level, which is essential for those with reduced mobility.

The controller monitors the fire detectors and has advanced multi-sensor technology, meaning activities that create steam, such as showering, will be ignored, while activities that create fumes, such as cooking, will alert the occupants of the flat but will not signal outside.

In the event of a real fire, a signal is sent direct to a permanently manned alarm receiving centre, who can then contact the fire and rescue service and the building safety manager.

At the same time, flats in the same corridor as the fire can be alerted to evacuate. However, other residents are not alerted so can stay put unless the fire and rescue service subsequently decides that they are also at risk.

When the fire and rescue service arrives, they can see the location of the fire and whether smoke is affecting other flats or escape routes, saving valuable time.

Analysis of data from the system can show how often user tests are carried out and that false alarms are under control – and most importantly, that confirmed alarms are due to a real fire.

It is also possible to identify occupants who are not testing their system, for example, or who have regular false alarms, perhaps because they are living with dementia, which could be a vital tool to boosting resident communication on fire safety.