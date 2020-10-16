The role of the building safety manager: what do landlords need to consider when recruiting?

In association with:

The Building Safety Bill will require all high-rise blocks that are taller than 18m or six storeys to be managed by a building safety manager. This will be a critical new position for the sector once this legislation becomes law. But what sort of person should be recruited to this role? What should their qualifications be? And how will they do their jobs?

To find out more about how social landlords are addressing this issue, Inside Housing hosted a round table, chaired by editor Martin Hilditch, and sponsored by fire alarm specialist Aico.

Balancing the job criteria

The building safety manager’s role will be to support the accountable person – the entity or person with ultimate responsibility for the building under the new legislation – in the day-to-day management of the building to ensure safety standards are adhered to.

The building safety manager will be key in communicating to the landlord’s board any work that has taken place on the building, ensuring the building is meeting the regulator’s requirements, and – just as crucially – communicating with the building’s residents so that they have a complete picture of the safety of where they live.

“This role is broad. Is it possible that the role will be a team rather than a single person?” asks Mr Hilditch.