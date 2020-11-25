The Social Housing White Paper: what was missing?

In the final part of our series looking at how the Social Housing White Paper will impact the sector, today we look at what was missing from the document #UKhousing

Social housing is in drastically short supply in England. As of 30 June, there were 98,300 households in temporary accommodation – a figure that has risen significantly since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 1.2 million households are currently on waiting lists for a social home, with the Local Government Association (LGA) recently warning that this number could soar to more than two million as a result of COVID-19’s impact on livelihoods.

“The big thing that’s missing is acknowledgement about the need to build much more social housing,” remarks John Bibby, chief executive of the Association of Retained Council Housing.

But in many ways, the white paper was just as interesting for what was missing from the 76-page document. While most of the policy proposals were broadly welcomed by landlords and residents’ groups, there was more than a little disappointment about its reticence on several topics – particularly given the length of time it took to be published.

Based on extensive consultation following the publication of the Social Housing Green Paper way back in August 2018, the white paper set out plans for an overhaul of consumer regulation. Eye-catching proposals included the implementation of new tenant satisfaction measures against which providers will be marked, as well as regular inspections of how well they are performing on consumer standards.

Last week, the government finally published the long-awaited Social Housing White Paper. It was a major moment for the sector. This was the document that promised to reform the relationship between social landlords and their residents within the context of the terrible Grenfell Tower fire nearly three-and-a-half years ago.

Therefore, a Social Housing White Paper published in the midst of this crisis without substantial discussion of how to boost supply – currently a rather pitiful 6,000-odd homes a year – seems somewhat peculiar.

True, the white paper declares that the government is “determined to increase the supply of new and beautiful social homes”. But beyond restating existing policy announcements, including the removal of the Housing Revenue Account borrowing cap (which was two years ago now) it offers very little in the way of ideas to increase current delivery. Meanwhile, the reiteration of ministers’ commitment to the Right to Buy and the new Right to Shared Ownership indicates that they are still happy for these policies to chip away at the country’s limited social housing stock.

“We think there’s a missed opportunity there,” says Mr Bibby. “It feels like an opportunity to tackle social issues and at the same time boost the economy.”

If the government was going to listen to calls from the LGA and the G15 for a huge Addison Act-style social housebuilding programme to help the country recover from the impacts of COVID-19, the white paper would surely have been the place to make it known.

Regulation details

The white paper was undoubtedly at its most substantive regarding consumer regulation. There was both an overarching vision here – a proactive regime of measuring landlord performance based heavily on safety and tenant satisfaction – and definite policy proposals, such as the scrapping of the ‘serious detriment’ test and new powers for the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Nevertheless, significant questions about how exactly this new regime will work in practice still need to be answered. For instance, the white paper states that the RSH will be expected to publish its findings following inspections of landlords against consumer standards. But there is very little detail yet about how performance will be expressed. Will it be subject to a new regulatory grading similar to the G1/V1 system currently used for governance and financial viability?

Kelsey Walker, a director at Savills Housing Consultancy who worked at the regulator, thinks that is unlikely “because funders want a very clean governance and viability grading”.

“For me it feels much more likely that you will have a different kind of assessment grading for consumer standards,” she adds. “I think that could be anything from a strapline of pass/fail, or it could be a narrative judgement.”

Similarly, it is not yet precisely clear how the RSH will use new tenant satisfaction measures. The paper talks of greater accountability allowing tenants “to challenge their landlord when things are not working as they should, and to compare its performance with that of other social landlords”.

But it provides no details on what form this comparison will take. Looking back to the Social Housing Green Paper, sector league tables were a headline policy proposal – but Inside Housing revealed in March 2019 that ministers were going off the idea after negative feedback from landlords and tenants alike. The phrase “league table” does not appear at all in the Social Housing White Paper.

Asked about both of these points, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said responsibility has now been passed to the RSH to work out the best way forward in consultation with various stakeholders. It is understood that the regulator began calling for figures across the social housing sector to gather their thoughts on the way these things could operate on the very morning the white paper was published.