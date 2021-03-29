The Treasury has made £47bn from Right to Buy but we have paid a price in lost social housing

Government changes to the rules about spending Right to Buy receipts will make it easier for councils to reuse the money they get from selling the homes, but will it lead to enough of them getting replaced?

An important concession is that councils can now use receipts to fund 40% of the cost of a new home, rather than 30%.

Another, sought by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and others, is that the deadline for reusing receipts will be five years instead of three. These should mean less money being returned to the Treasury because the deadline has expired, and more homes being built as receipts can make up more of the construction cost.

However, there are two fundamental problems which these concessions fail to address.

The first is that the rules are there because the Treasury believes that it should control the money. This is hardly surprising: the latest UK Housing Review shows that Right to Buy has earned the Exchequer more than £47bn over the 40 years since it began.

While the Treasury argues that part of this money has gone back into social housing investment, it’s impossible to say how much and it’s very unlikely to be more than half. In other words, Right to Buy is a money-earner that’s helping to keep down Britain’s deficit.