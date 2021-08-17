The value of a badge: housing associations, exempt accommodation and the trade body

After 32 years in the sector, I feel there is something special and important about the role housing associations play: the ability – some might even say the obligation – to be innovative and additional in supporting local authorities up and down the country, which have the legal and statutory duty to house those in housing need.

Once thought of as a housing movement, some in the housing association sector sadly feel we have lost our way at times over the intervening three decades. We have perhaps believed the hype that we can do it all; or too willingly accepted from various governments the hot potato of being a political tool to beat local democracy and undermine local authorities.

“I am increasingly dismayed that, for some, the value of the housing association badge is a passport to avoiding regulation, a mere licence to print money operating under a business model that can deliver cash in abundance, but quality in scarcity”

But why this nostalgic rant from someone who, if they were anyone, is definitely yesterday’s man? It goes back to what I said at the start: I was and I am proud to have spent my career in the housing association movement. I think the housing association badge is important and means something – if nothing else, a determined drive to do good and house people in the best possible way.

I am therefore increasingly dismayed that, for some, the value of the housing association badge is not a sense of personal or organisational commitment, but actually a passport to avoiding regulation, an exemption from certain rules and requirements; a mere licence to print money operating under a business model that can deliver cash in abundance, but quality in scarcity.