The Week in Housing: a new player enters the sector

Good afternoon.

This week began with a rather extraordinary story. A council housing cabinet member in Rochdale became threatened with homelessness after a drop in his income brought about by landing that role. When he sought help from his local housing association, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), he claimed that the call handler was patronising and unhelpful, leaving him “on the verge of crying”.

RBH said its homelessness team is “selfless, dedicated and hard-working” and that members operate in line with a contract agreed with the council and its allocation policy.

It was an unusual case – but one that highlights the many housing traumas experienced by people up and down the country every day, as well as the vital importance of the work of professionals right across the sector.

Are those traumas about to get worse, more frequent? Ministers have now confirmed that they will not extend the £20-a-week boost to Universal Credit beyond the end of September, a move which anti-poverty charities have warned could plunge hundreds of thousands into poverty. But it emerged this week that the government has not carried out an impact assessment into the move.