The Week in Housing: a sense of déjà vu

This week was one of repeat occurrences for the housing sector. It began in tragedy.

In the small hours of Sunday morning, two houses near Morecambe were destroyed in a huge explosion, with a third badly damaged. Little George Hinds, aged just two, was killed and four adults were hospitalised. Details are yet to emerge as an investigation is underway, but Lancaster City Council has confirmed that it owns one of the homes involved.

The story is made all the more upsetting by the fact that this was the second suspected gas explosion affecting a council house this month – with a recent blast in Ashford leaving seven people injured.

Croydon Council was again in the spotlight, with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) declaring it non-compliant after some of the authority’s homes were found to be “uninhabitable and unsafe”.

The regulatory action followed an ITV News investigation into shocking conditions at a tower block in the borough – not the ideal route for poor social housing services to be identified. This was perhaps partly behind the RSH’s decision to find Croydon Council only the second ever provider to breach its Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard.

Meanwhile, the council confirmed it has received a “best and final offer” for its beleaguered housing company, Brick by Brick.