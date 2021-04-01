The Week in Housing: an investigation and a de-registration take centre stage

Good afternoon.

There was a very unusual intervention in the world of social housing earlier this week. On Monday, the Regulator of Social Housing decided to strip a housing association of its registered provider status.

Inside Housing revealed that Green Park, an exempt accommodation provider that at one point managed nearly 900 bedspaces in Birmingham, has been de-registered. The ground for this was that the organisation no longer provided any social housing.

In November last year, Green Park was stripped of its exempt accommodation status by Birmingham City Council, which meant it could no longer apply for the higher, uncapped housing benefit for its residents. This led the managing agents that leased properties to Green Park to move their leases to another provider.

It is a highly unusual step by the English regulator, but does reflect an increased scrutiny on exempt accommodation providers in Birmingham.