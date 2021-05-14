The Week in Housing: councils’ housing performance in the spotlight

Politics dominated the early part of this week. Following an underwhelming showing for Labour in the recent local elections, Sir Keir Starmer undertook a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet. A spat with deputy leader Angela Rayner dominated the national headlines – but housing professionals will have been more intrigued by a swap in the housing brief.

Previous incumbent Thangam Debbonaire was moved to become shadow leader of the house after just over a year in the role of housing secretary and replaced by Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell. Ms Powell has been a vocal campaigner on the building safety crisis, with her constituency among the worst affected in the country.

For a rundown of the implications for housing in some of the highest-profile elections, see Inside Housing’s briefing. Also noteworthy was the surprise victory for Labour’s Nik Johnson in the Cambridge and Peterborough mayoral election, ousting Conservative James Palmer. The government had criticised Mr Palmer for his handling of housing funding, so the result could have practical implications for providers in the region that we will be watching closely.

Then came the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday, in which the government laid out its legislative plans for the new parliamentary session. There were few major surprises, with the heavily trailed (but politically thorny) Planning Bill receiving a mention, and the Building Safety Bill getting into its third Queen’s Speech. Perhaps more interesting was what didn’t feature. To the chagrin of survivors of the Grenfell fire, there was no commitment to a social housing bill implementing the white paper proposals from October – although background documents did promise to legislate “as soon as possible”.