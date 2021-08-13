The Week in Housing: exempt accommodation comes under the microscope 

However, the past 12 months has seen a renewed focus by the English regulator on exempt accommodation, particularly in Birmingham, and this week seemed a significant one in that work. On Monday morning, almost as soon as I had sat down, an email from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) landed in my inbox with the news that Reliance Social Housing CIC has been put on its ‘gradings under review’ (GUR) list .

The sub-sector of supported housing sees providers claim uncapped housing benefit while being required to provide only a small level of support. In England’s second city, this sector has grown, largely unchecked, for years. Landlords have amassed a huge number of exempt properties and as a result received tens of millions of pounds in housing benefit.

The growth of exempt accommodation in Birmingham has been rapid in recent years. Coming from a position of only 3,679 claimants in the city in 2014, earlier this year that number ballooned to more than 22,000.

Reliance is the biggest provider of exempt accommodation in Birmingham, with 5,642 claimants across 1,591 properties. Its presence on the GUR list means it is the last of the city’s eight largest providers to be either put on the list or be deemed non-compliant.

Being on the GUR list means the regulator will investigate issues that may affect the landlord’s compliance with its standards. Reliance said it was disappointed with the decision, but that it would continue to work with the RSH to ensure it is “fully aware of the high standards we hold ourselves to”.

While, as Reliance pointed out, being on the list does not automatically mean that it will be made non-compliant, it will be interesting to see what the regulator decides after greater scrutiny.

Separately, the National Housing Federation (NHF) has changed its rules around membership in a bid to exclude or block exempt providers that seek to make profit from the housing they provide. This will take effect in September, with changes to its articles around membership to make clear that no association or individual should generate income outside of salaries or bonuses.

This was followed up by a pretty strong op-ed from NHF chair Diana Warwick in which she stated in no uncertain terms that the board will suspend or remove the membership of any organisation the NHF feels does not conform with its articles and ethos.