The Week in Housing: Jenrick takes aim at standards and pay

Inside Housing’s news team was there every day, and most nights, and our dispatches from each day can be found in the links below.

And among the fist-bumping and chatter – which of course included the words ‘long’, ‘time’, ‘no’ and ‘see’ – there were some great sessions, covering a whole host of the biggest issues currently facing the sector.

The biggest conference of its kind in Europe saw thousands of exhibitors, speakers, attendees and government ministers enter Manchester Central, in what felt like one big reunion for housing professionals.

What a busy week it has been. For the first time in more than two years, the sector descended on Manchester this week for the Housing 2021 conference.

On day one, a range of topics was covered. The annual Savills and Social Housing survey gave an important insight into how the sector is changing. After years of focus on new supply and building targets, it seems as if the sector has shifted its focus more towards existing stock. This played out in the statistics, with 85% of the 138 housing association respondents putting investment in existing stock at the top of their priority list. It is easy to understand why, what with the myriad of headaches landlords face regarding existing stock – whether in the form of building safety, net zero, or the increasing scrutiny of repairs issues across the sector.

The main draw on day one was the housing minister. As the auditorium waited for Christopher, Pincher to arrive on stage, there was an audible groan when it was confirmed that it would be a pre-recorded message.

In truth, the speech lacked any real substance and included the regurgitating of policies and actions carried out by the government, which were largely already known about. What it didn’t include, though, was any mention of building safety or existing tenants. With 85% of associations putting existing stock as their top priority, many were understandably miffed.

Tuesday was the day of the opposition, with senior Labour politicians taking centre stage. The day began with shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell talking through Labour’s housing approach. This included a plan to increase the scrutiny of landlords letting properties to those receiving housing benefit. Through action she wanted to ensure that conditions for these people were of a standard and monitored, rather than the “no strings attached” approach she believes are currently in operation.

After Ms Powell’s keynote, we saw Andy Burnham take to the stage for a one-on-one interview. At the heart of his speech was the call for the government to back his levelling-up plan for Manchester. After a testing 12 months for the relationship between Whitehall and the Greater Manchester mayor, it will be interesting to see how the government responds. Mr Burnham says that he is ready to draw a line in the sand.

While day three might have seen the crowds thin a bit, there were still many more sessions going on across the conference, which I have previously heard referred to as the “Glastonbury of housing”.

Keeping on with that theme, Thursday saw the conference’s headliner Robert Jenrick take to the stage after some impressive improv by Chartered Institute of Housing boss Gavin Smart. OK, he took to the stage on a big screen through a video link, but at least he was live and took questions.